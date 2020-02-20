Becker/Big Lake wraps up the 2019-20 hockey season

The Becker/Big Lake boys hockey team finished out the 2019-20 season on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
The Eagles fell to the Northern Lakes Lightening.
Tyler Schmitt finished the season with 13 goals, Ethan Tobako had eight, and Jaden Keo had seven for the season.
Schmitt also topped the stat sheet with 13 assists for the season and Keo and Luke Ruppelius both tied with nine.
Alec Anderson finished the season with a goals against average of 5.18, a save percentage of .857, and 540 saves in the net.
The Eagles had a season record of 3-22.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.