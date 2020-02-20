You are the owner of this article.
Becker/Big Lake wraps up the 2019-20 hockey season

hockey
By Jessie Meyen

The Becker/Big Lake boys hockey team finished out the 2019-20 season on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The Eagles fell to the Northern Lakes Lightening.

Tyler Schmitt finished the season with 13 goals, Ethan Tobako had eight, and Jaden Keo had seven for the season.

Schmitt also topped the stat sheet with 13 assists for the season and Keo and Luke Ruppelius both tied with nine.

Alec Anderson finished the season with a goals against average of 5.18, a save percentage of .857, and 540 saves in the net.

The Eagles had a season record of 3-22.

Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com

