Becker/Big Lake Ice Association looks to build ice arena

It’s about time the Becker/Big Lake hockey team got their own ice arena.
After many nights of traveling to the Princeton Ice Arena and the amount of progress the team has made over the years, President Dave Nelson has decided to build and ice arena closer to home.
Everyone in the hockey program was on board.
“We have needed an arena for a long time, and the members of our ice association are doing a great job and working hard for us to achieve our goal,” Nelson said.
Becker and Big Lake have one of the biggest associations in the state so Nelson said it’s time to have a home arena.
He said Princeton has always been good to the Eagles, but it’s time for a change.
“Princeton has been great working with us, but it’s not a place that we truly feel like home,” Nelson said. “Having our own arena to call home will also grow our hockey program and offer more to the youth in Becker and Big Lake.”
The arena will be located next to The Buff along Highway 10 in Big Lake. If you’ve driven along Highway 10, you’ve probably seen the sign that we have up.
The arena will be privately ran. Nelson said that they are starting a capital campaign to raise funds for the arena, and he would love to talk to anyone willing to help financially.
So far the ice arena is planning to include a single rink, a pretty good size lobby, a second level that will include a community room, a training room, as well as a viewing area to watch the games.
Nelson said that he drew from a lot of arenas in the area such as Rogers, Monticello, and Princeton. The land is also big enough to add a second sheet of ice in the future as well.
In the process so far the land is paid off and basic plans with 3D models are completed.
Locals are just excited that something is in the works.
“Very positive and excited – it’s been a long time coming for this association to have our own arena,” Nelson said.
The ways that this arena will benefit the community are endless.
“Right now, the drive to Princeton for most people is at least a half hour but is usually even longer in the winter,” Nelson said. “This commute I think turns a lot of parents away and hinders the amount of kids that join our hockey program. We have a lot of passionate and driven coaches that want our kids and program to succeed, but it can be tough with limited numbers.
“Also, our goal for the arena is not only to benefit our hockey program, but also the community,” Nelson said. “The ability to host tournaments will bring more people and money to the area which will benefit local businesses. Another positive aspect is the arena can be used in the off season when there isn’t ice to host conventions, parties, and other community needs.”
This arena will benefit a lot of kids for years to come and be a key part of developing a successful hockey program that the community can get behind and be excited about.
