Athletics/Activities information for Monticello High School and Monticello Middle School

With the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) announcing guidelines for fall sports earlier this month, including football and volleyball being pushed to a spring season (Season 3), the Monticello School District wanted to give families a clear look at all of their options for fall activities at the high school and middle school for the 2020-21 school year, including MSHSL guidelines and registration information.
All activities listed below are fall sports this year, with the exception of volleyball and football. They will be played as spring sports but they are allowed to hold up to 12 practices this fall. Should an athlete plan to play either sport this spring, but want to try a different sport this fall, the fall sport they sign up for will take precedence over practices for football or volleyball, however, athletes are allowed to attend both sports when able. The Monticello activities department encourages all student athletes to consider trying a fourth sport this year.
Monticello High School Fall sports registration started on Monday, Aug. 17 and are still open.
This includes boys and girls cross country, boys and girls soccer, girls swimming and diving, and girls tennis.
Monticello High School training sessions are starting on Monday, Sept. 14 with a 12 practice maximum and registration, which opens Tuesday, Sept. 1, is required.
This includes training sessions for volleyball and football. Monticello High School Fall training sessions for Spring sports starts on Monday, Oct. 5.
