People say there are five seasons in Minnesota: Winter, Spring, Summer, Fall, and construction season.
Those driving along northwest of Monticello on Sherburne County Road 11 on the north side of the Mississippi would surely agree.
Since late last summer work crews have been marking right-of-ways, clearing trees, and most recently, erecting tall power lines along the north side of County Road 11.
Reader Charles C. reached out to “Ask! Monticello” wondering what is going on along the heavily traveled county road.
Staff at “Ask! Monticello,” the Monticello Times’ reader-generated column, reached out to Xcel Energy on our reader’s behalf to get the scoop on the project, which this week has slowed County Road 11 to one lane of traffic at times as the work reaches its home stretch.
Kevin Coss, a senior media relations representative with Xcel Energy, shared the following with “Ask! Monticello.”
The project is part of an effort to rebuild a 70-year-old transmission line running through Becker Township, Coss explained. The transmission line connects with substations in both Monticello and Becker.
“This 69-kilovolt line, originally built in the 1950s, is reaching the end of its usable life,” Coss said.
Xcel Energy’s replacement of the line will ensure the utility company can continue to safely and dependably serve a growing number of customers in Big Lake as well as portions of Monticello and Becker.
“Rebuilding this line will help us accommodate this growing demand, improve the long-term reliability of the electric system and meet National Electric Safety Code standards,” Coss continued.
According to Xcel Energy, the company first communicated with landowners about this project in November 2021. Outreach to Becker Township and the process to obtain a conditional use permit started in February 2022, with the permit approved in July 2022. Meanwhile, Xcel Energy began talking with the City of Becker about this project in June 2022, applied for a conditional use permit in July 2022 and received the permit in August 2022. Xcel Energy sent a pre-construction notice to landowners in June 2022 and began the work later that year.
The transmission line construction will continue through early May and then pause when crews reach the intersection of County Road 11 and River View Lane Southeast.
“Over the summer, we will switch to working on distribution lines along 187th Avenue from River View Lane south to the river. We will then resume work on the transmission line around August to rebuild the portion of the line from 187th Ave. and River View to the Mississippi River,” Coss said.
“Ask! Monticello” is a reader generated column in the Monticello Times where Times readers ask the newspaper’s editorial team to seek out answers to questions that they have. To pose your own question to “Ask! Monticello,” reach out by email to Editor Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com or Sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com. Questions can also be mailed to “Ask! Monticello” c/o The Monticello Times, at P.O. Box 420, Monticello, MN 55362.
