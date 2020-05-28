Art teacher Claudia Forsberg leaves her fingerprints on big Lake students

Big Lake’s beloved teacher Claudia Forsberg has had quite the journey. She made her way to Big Lake 30 years ago and is saying goodbye this year.
Forsberg actually grew up on the island on Madagascar with her mom and dad who were missionaries. When it came to choosing a college she knew she wanted to be in Minnesota and become a teacher.
“I taught vacation Bible School at my Dad’s church when I was 20 years old and that experience led me into wanting to be a teacher,” said Forsberg.
She graduated from Augsburg University with a degree in Education and Art Education. She then went on to earn her Master’s Degree from the University of St. Thomas.
Her first job out of was teaching fifth grade at Big Lake Elementary School which is now Independence Elementary School.
She taught for 20 years at the elementary level and loved every second.
Forsberg taught for 20 years at Independence School teaching second grade, then she became the schools Elementary Art Teacher. Big Lake closed the art program at the elementary level so she became an art teacher at the Big Lake Middle School.
After a number of years at the Big Lake Middle School she taught art three years traveling back and forth to the Big Lake Middle school and High School to teach art.
She said that her favorite experiences involve all of the people. Students and staff alike, but she has grow a great bond with the principals.
“What makes Big Lake special to me is the friendships I’ve made with the staff over the years and the support I’ve received for our art program from Principal Bob Dockendorf and Assistant Principal Angie Folch,” Forsberg said.
The lifelong teacher has made so many memories over the years she couldn’t put her finger on just one.
“I’ve had so many special moments and memories with students I’ve taught over the years and with staff members there is no one favorite,” Forsberg said.
Having her year cut short and switching to online teaching wasn’t what she expected for her final year of teaching, but she was up for the challenge. She saw it as a chance for her and her students to grow and learn together while going down in history.
“I like the challenge it gave me to teach online and to learn right along with the students,” Forsberg said. “You as an educator have to constantly be growing, learning and able to adapt well to change to be successful. I feel this year is one for the record books with all the new technology to learn on such a short notice.”
Art is something that has to be hands on so she missed watching her student create, but she loved seeing her students final products.
On her final day of teaching in the classroom she sent home each student with the materials they would need in order to be successful in her art class for the rest of the year. And successful they were.
“I feel for the students especially the seniors who I taught in Kindergarten,” Forsberg said. “The rewarding part of Covid-19 is now seeing my students submit their portfolio slideshows of the work they’ve created throughout quarantine. My students were able to sort through their emotions, express themselves and the effects that COVID-19 has had on them through the assignments given.”
She cherished the memories and relationships as she traveled through her final year waling the halls of Big Lake High School and Middle School.
She doesn’t take a single minute for granted, but she’s moving on and taking some personal time to reflect.
She’ll also be focusing on her business Claud’s Clay where she’ll be creating and selling her pottery.
“Now ending my teaching career virtually in the middle of a pandemic seems crazy,” Forsberg said. “I would like to give hugs and say a special goodbye to everyone – especially those graduating seniors who were in my kindergarten class. I’m retiring this year from teaching in the classroom but I will continue to look at retirement as refinement. I’ll be refining myself, my personal art skills, continuing my passion for the arts through my pottery business Claud’s Clay, and watercolor painting. On the island, we always used the words, ‘until we meet again.’ These words I leave with you today. I’ll miss teaching; I’ll miss the students; I’ll miss the other teachers. I thank God for the privilege of being part of your life.”
