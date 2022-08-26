Covid prevented us from holding a number of special events the last couple of years and one of those is the senior center Volunteer Appreciation. Well, it’s back and our theme this year is, Our Volunteers are Priceless. And that is such a true statement! Monticello Senior Center volunteers will be honored at the center on Monday, September 19. If you volunteered in any capacity for the center in 2019, 2020, or 2021 we want you to attend, and your spouse is welcome too! The Swedish meatballs noon dinner will be provided by VFW Post 8731, followed by a short program, entertainment, and prize drawings. Please sign up for this event by September 14. There is no charge to attend.

Another special activity that is back is our Grandparent/Child Bingo event. We hope you bring your grandchildren to play bingo at the center on Wednesday, August 31. The games begin at 1 p.m. and prizes will be given to the winners. All the kids will receive a prize before they leave, and root beer floats will be served to everyone after bingo. Please sign up in advance, 763-295-2000, indicating the number of kids you will bring.

