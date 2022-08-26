Covid prevented us from holding a number of special events the last couple of years and one of those is the senior center Volunteer Appreciation. Well, it’s back and our theme this year is, Our Volunteers are Priceless. And that is such a true statement! Monticello Senior Center volunteers will be honored at the center on Monday, September 19. If you volunteered in any capacity for the center in 2019, 2020, or 2021 we want you to attend, and your spouse is welcome too! The Swedish meatballs noon dinner will be provided by VFW Post 8731, followed by a short program, entertainment, and prize drawings. Please sign up for this event by September 14. There is no charge to attend.
Another special activity that is back is our Grandparent/Child Bingo event. We hope you bring your grandchildren to play bingo at the center on Wednesday, August 31. The games begin at 1 p.m. and prizes will be given to the winners. All the kids will receive a prize before they leave, and root beer floats will be served to everyone after bingo. Please sign up in advance, 763-295-2000, indicating the number of kids you will bring.
Speaking of grandparents, we are hosting an event that will pay tribute to them on Thursday, September 15. The day will feature a delicious meal and some very special entertainment. A tasty turkey dinner will be served at noon, provided by VFW Post 8731. The cost is $5, and space is limited. There will be prizes! The entertainment will be provided by musician Jeff Bianchi, who has performed nationwide, and he will start playing at noon. Please only sign up for this dinner if you intend to stay for Jeff’s entire one-hour performance.
Please only sign up for the next picnic we have scheduled if you like to have fun! People can enjoy a tasty box lunch at Ellison Park at noon and then stay to play bingo for the chance to win prizes. The cost is $7 per person and people are asked to pay in advance by check or cash. Give us a call at 763-295-2000 to sign up for the picnic.
With how fast time goes, fall will be here before we know it and with that comes flu season. You can get your influenza and/or COVID vaccine at the senior center on Wednesday, September 21 from 9 a.m. to noon. Be sure to bring your insurance card (Medicare or other) for billing purposes. Both high dose and regular flu vaccines will be available, and appointments are not required.
You do need to sign up in advance if you wish to take a class where you will learn to write your life’s story. You can build your life’s story through 2-page writing assignments that explore rich life themes to prompt memories and reflection. The collaborative workshop setting of this 8- week course strengthens your writing and helps you find new meaning in significant life events. The classes will be held on eight consecutive Fridays from 9:30-11:30 a.m. starting September 30. The cost is $75, payable to the instructor, Bill Marsella.
We offer defensive driving classes at our center every month. People age 55+ completing a defensive driving class are eligible to receive a 10% auto insurance discount. The cost is $25. Four-hour refresher courses for those who have previously completed an eight-hour course will be held on September 8, October 6, November 16, and December 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drop off or mail payment (cash or check) to the center in advance. Checks are payable to the Monticello Senior Center. Class size is limited, and people must register in advance. Please note that refunds will not be given for no-shows.
The winner of the last cribbage tournament was Kathy Kronbeck, with Ron Torgerson coming in second place and Cheryl Thelen third. Gordy Ramerth won last week’s euchre tournament. Tom Wright came in second place and Roger Harwarth third.
Even though it is almost September, there is still a lot of nice weather coming up (we hope). Enjoy!
Activities the week of Aug. 26-Sept. 2:
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool, To Stream or Not to Stream class; noon dinner;
