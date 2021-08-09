Strickler / Dingman

Michael and Stephany Dingman of Monticello are excited to announce the engagement of their daughter, Skye Melody, to Adam Jacob Strickler also of Monticello. Adam is a freshman at St. Cloud State University where he is majoring in Creative Writing with a minor in Film Studies. Skye is a freshman at St. Cloud State University where she is majoring in Studio Art with a minor in Graphic Design. A July 2023 wedding is planned.
