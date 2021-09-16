Peter Kent

Peter Vladimir Kent was born at home in Monticello on Thursday, August 26, 2021. He weighed exactly 10 pounds and was 23 inches long. His parents are Matthew and Kristen Kent of Monticello. Peter's siblings are Mary, Dominic, Scholastica, Francis, Clare, Magdalena, Patricia, and Veronica.
