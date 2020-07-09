Anna Mae (Greninger) & Gordon Ramerth

Ann and Gordy Ramerth of Monticello are celebrating their 66th wedding anniversary July 17. Ann grew up in Albertville and Gordy is a native of Monticello. Hope your special day is full of making more memories together. Happy Anniversary with all our LOVE. We appreciate and thank you for all you have done for us, your kids, grandkids, great grand kids, & Pat Sajak!
E-Editions
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- 2 residential developments planned in Anoka
- Coach Con Natvig: A legend to many
- A Fourth to remember
- A wild ride to fame: Nick Hoffman journeys from Nowthen boy to Nashville star
- Cases among young people fuel COVID-19 spike in Edina
- Rosemount’s State of the City goes virtual
- Little Falls man injured in rollover near Pierz
- Wayzata author’s latest book is a murder mystery set on Lake Minnetonka
- Patriotic get-together in Apple Valley
- Gerry Dale Pomrenke
Images
Videos
Commented
- West fails to acknowledge what happened to George Floyd, human being (3)
- West Words had it right, not wrong (3)
- Walz is Minnesota’s embarrassment (2)
- In response to chair of MC Democrats (1)
- Anoka County 2020 primary races set (1)
- City of Monticello Highlights Local Efforts in Race Equity (1)
- Valerie Susan (Johnson) Quiel (1)
- Column: We could be the next George Floyd (1)
- Leonard "Lenny" Wirtz (1)
- Whining about COVID doesn’t help (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.