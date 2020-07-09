Anna Mae (Greninger) & Gordon Ramerth

Ann and Gordy Ramerth of Monticello are celebrating their 66th wedding anniversary July 17. Ann grew up in Albertville and Gordy is a native of Monticello. Hope your special day is full of making more memories together. Happy Anniversary with all our LOVE. We appreciate and thank you for all you have done for us, your kids, grandkids, great grand kids, & Pat Sajak!

