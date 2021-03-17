Andy Pierskalla aims for ‘culture of achievement’: Former Osseo coach becomes Monticello football coach

Monticello newcomer Andy Pierskalla has had his eye on the Monticello High School football team for years now and admired from afar.
Now he’s a part of the Magic.
“Coach Telecky has built an incredible program and people around the metro have noticed,” Pierskalla said. “Monticello was too good of an opportunity to pass on. The administration cares about athletics and the community proudly supports their teams. The facilities rival some of the best 6A football programs.”
His love for coaching developed from his love of competing.
Pierskalla grew up in Farmington, MN where he was a three-sport captain in football, hockey, and baseball. He graduated in 2005 and from there he went to St. John’s University to play on the defensive line.
Pierskalla coaching journey began in 2010 at Maple Grove High School. After one year and one head coaching change, he went to Wayzata in 2011 and was a part of the state runner up team.
St. John’s Head Coach John Gagliardi called and asked Pierskalla to come back to his alma mater and coach with him - so he did in 2012. Gagliardi retired after that season and Pierskalla took the Defensive Coordinator spot at Bloomington Jefferson and took the Jaguars from a one victory team to a state team in just three years.
For the past five years Pierskalla has been the Assistant Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator at Osseo High School.
Monticello has been on Pierskalla’s radar since he was recruiting for St. John’s. “I remember seeing a game at the old field and thinking about the support by the community and the school,” he said.
Pierskalla noted that he lives in Maple Grove - only 19 miles away from Monticello - and he’s ready to embrace the Magic community.
His wife Alicia teaches math at Wayzata High School and she’s the girls track coach. They have a son, Carson who is four-years-old and a daughter Hailey who is two-years-old. Pierskalla teaches social studies currently at Osseo High School and in his little spare time he is finishing up classes to receive his school administration license.
Pierskalla said that he hopes to continue to improve the Monticello football team just as previous coach Jason Telecky has done.
“I hope to continue to build what coach Telecky has started,” Pierskalla said. “I want our athletes to be their best in classroom and on the field. We will be competitive and create an culture of achievement.”
He’s most excited to meet the boys.
“I have heard we have great kids,” Pierskalla said. “I have been watching their film from last year and my eyes light up every time I see a player make a play and then check the roster and see that they are coming back. I am so eager to meet them and get to know them.”
Pierskalla lives by his own acronym of the word ‘team’ and he plans to implement it as the new Magic coach.
“Our motto is built in our pillars,” Pierskalla said. “We are a T.E.A.M. That stands for toughness, effort, attitude, and mentality. These are things we can control and we can practice every day. These four pillars will help us to achieve beyond the field. They will help us face adversity in academics and in our personal lives as well.”
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.