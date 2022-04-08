The Big Lake High School Athletic Department is bringing back a former all-state swimmer to the pool. They announced the hiring of Amber Jodlowski as the next head coach of the girls’ swimming and diving program (pending board approval).
Jodlowski previously coached as an assistant in the Big Lake program from 2017-2020, before taking some time off to finish her degree.
As a high school swimmer Jodlowski was a four-time state qualifier for the Hornets, earning All-State honors her senior year. After high school, she went on to swim at Minnesota State University Moorhead for four years and earned her Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science. She also holds an Associates of Applied Science degree in Paramedicine from St. Cloud Technical Community College.
“Amber not only brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position, but also a strong connection to the Big Lake community and program,” said Big Lake Activities Director Jared Matson. “We could not have asked for a better fit for our next head coach.”
“I am beyond excited to come back to Big Lake High School as the head coach for the swim and dive team. I have such a strong passion for swimming and being an alumni from Big Lake I am excited to bring my passion to these student-athletes,” Jodlowski said. “I am excited to begin working with the girls and to watch them grow as a team.”
