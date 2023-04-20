This is my last chance to ask you to come to the senior center breakfast fundraiser. This event will be held on Sunday, April 23 from 8 a.m. to noon. This all you can eat breakfast includes pancakes, ham, scrambled eggs, sausage, donuts, milk, juice, and coffee. It will take place in the community center gym from 8 a.m. to noon. The cost is $9 in advance ($10 at the door) for people age 13+, $5 for kids ages 6-12, and kids ages 5 and younger eat free. Tickets are available now in the senior center. Please come to the breakfast and support our senior center!
I also can mention one more time a very interesting presentation we have coming up. You can enjoy a trip back in time when your small-town library opened your eyes to the big wide world. Learn about the role Andrew Carnegie, the Scottish American entrepreneur and businessman had in expanding libraries in Minnesota and across the nation. Professional photographer and historian Doug Ohman will present this interesting program at the center on Monday, April 24 at 10:30 a.m. Please sign up if you can join us, 763-295-2000.
We have a very special intergenerational event coming up that I really need your help with. Senior Hobby Day will be held on Thursday, May 18. Hundreds of elementary students will attend throughout the morning and early afternoon. We need more older adults to display and/or demonstrate their hobbies or collections. Please, please give me a call at 763-295-2000 if you can help and keep in mind that you do not have to be an expert by any means in your respective hobby. This is a super fun event – don’t miss this opportunity to share your hobbies with the kids.
We will be sharing a coach bus to Treasure Island Casino on Monday, May 1 with participants from the Rogers Senior Center. The bus will depart the Monticello Community Center at 8 a.m. and return at approximately 4:15 p.m. There is a $20 charge and those going will receive $15 on their casino card to spend and $3 off food.
Do you need some help around your house? The senior center HOME Program offers a variety of services for people age 60+ including personal technology assistance, handyperson services, home safety checks, housekeeping, lawn care/snow removal and more. We offer affordable services with rates based on the participant’s monthly income and ability to pay. The service area includes Monticello and many surrounding communities and is provided by Senior Community Services, the same non-profit organization that I have worked for the past 31 years.
Gary Bimson was last week’s cribbage tournament winner. Wayne LaBree came in second place and Larry Dammann third. The monthly 500 card tournament winner was Jeanne Fahn, with Norm Olson coming in second place and Monica Schreiner third. The last euchre tournament winner was Deanna Cahill. Jim Stewart came in second place and Alice Kantor third.
The printed May newsletters are back from the publisher. Please stop by and pick up a copy for you and a friend. If you can post a copy for us, please do so. The monthly newsletters can also be accessed on the center’s website, monticelloseniorcenter.org and on our Facebook page.
I hope to see you at the April 23rd breakfast fundraiser.
