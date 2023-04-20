This is my last chance to ask you to come to the senior center breakfast fundraiser.  This event will be held on Sunday, April 23 from 8 a.m. to noon.  This all you can eat breakfast includes pancakes, ham, scrambled eggs, sausage, donuts, milk, juice, and coffee.  It will take place in the community center gym from 8 a.m. to noon.  The cost is $9 in advance ($10 at the door) for people age 13+, $5 for kids ages 6-12, and kids ages 5 and younger eat free.  Tickets are available now in the senior center.  Please come to the breakfast and support our senior center!

I also can mention one more time a very interesting presentation we have coming up.  You can enjoy a trip back in time when your small-town library opened your eyes to the big wide world.  Learn about the role Andrew Carnegie, the Scottish American entrepreneur and businessman had in expanding libraries in Minnesota and across the nation.  Professional photographer and historian Doug Ohman will present this interesting program at the center on Monday, April 24 at 10:30 a.m.  Please sign up if you can join us, 763-295-2000.

