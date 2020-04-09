All this down time has Monticello locals antsy for art

With all of this free time and having to stay at home, people are getting back to the basics.
Some have learned to love at home work-outs, some have taken up cooking, and some are tapping into their creative side.
Sue Seeger, the Monticello Creative Arts Consultant is giving some advice on how to stay inspired artistically.
“My work in Monticello involves creating an arts program that enlivens the downtown and builds community through arts and creativity. Community-built public art, artist development workshops, public art installations, partnering with local non-profits and community and civic organizations, and fun community arts events are all on the roster for 2020. My own sculpture work is progressing towards larger more experimental works, intended ultimately for public spaces.”
Now Seeger is doing that all remotely. Needless to say, she’s staying very busy.
Because of the precautions taking place due to COVID-19 some of the things related to MontiArts have been rescheduled.
Normally there would be workshops in Monticello in preparation for the next community-wide art show that was originally scheduled for May 1. Now all dates are uncertain.
While in waiting Seeger said that her and her people will continue working on a list of different things including; the Humans of Monticello project, monthly Second Saturday Open Mics, launching a new street art project by local artist Hallie Leffingwell, and preparing to hang the work of D Helen Woods on the exterior of the Monticello Community Center.
“We’re postponing things and doing what we can online,” Seeger said about present and future projects. “The show will go on, as the saying goes. When is still in question.”
Seeger suggests that anyone and everyone that is interested should head to the facebook page called, Monticello Weekly Art Challenge.
It’s a page created by Cher Krueger with the Monticello Arts Initiative.
Every Saturday a new art challenge is posted and people have until Friday to submit their art work. It’s a great way to keep people inspired and excited for all things art to come in Monticello.
“Once the virus clears we will be announcing the details about our 2020 MontiArts Community Art Show,” Krueger wrote. “Planning had been underway since January when the virus derailed everything. Now would be a great time to begin making something.”
The plan is to showcase all of the weekly challenge submissions and host a live community art show in the near future.
Previous challenges have including creating your of gif (graphical interchange format) and drawing 10 things that generate stability in your life.
Another way that Seeger is seeing people get crafty is through chalk art. People are writing positive messages on sidewalks and driveways.
Another contest or challenge that Seeger hopes the community will participate in is designing new library cards. They’re taking all submissions.
“All this down time is perfect for that,” Seeger said. “Most artists are actually loving all of this time to hunker down and get creative.”
Seeger said that she personally is never lacking inspiration.
“Every day there’s something to feel grateful for,” Seeger said. “I always have creative ideas, too many to accomplish usually.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.