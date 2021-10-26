Alex strikes Fearing into Irondale

Monticello hosted Irondale for a section 6AAAAA quarterfinal matchup. There were 11 combined fumbles for both teams, but Alex Fearing scored three touchdowns on the ground and converted a two point conversion in the 26-23 victory over the Knights.
Irondale scored the first 10 points of the game, but Fearing and the Magic answered. Fearing finished off an 80 yard drive with a three yard score and capped it off with the two point conversion cutting the deficit to 10-8.
That was the score at half.
Midway through the third the Magic forced a punt and took over at the Knight’s 39. Austin Marquette burst through the line of scrimmage, shed a tackle and took it to the house for six and a 14-0 lead after the two point was unsuccessful.
The Knights scored on a one yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth to regain a slight lead, 16-14 after Nelson Anderson blocked the PAT.
It was the Fearing show after that as he scored twice on the ground in the fourth, once from seven and then from 16 yards out for the game winning score.
The Knights got a touchdown late from Jack Wojciak after taking over at QB for Connor Kvaal on a pass to CJ Ritchie with 2:19 left in the game.
Who else but Fearing recovered the onside kick and the Magic took off about 50 seconds off the clock before they had to punt back to Irondale.
The Knights started matching down the field, but the Magic defense capped off the game with an excellent stop to ice the game. On third and ten Joe Hannah broke up a pass that would have gone for a first down. The next pass was incomplete, too high for the receiver on the boundary and the Magic hung on to win 26-23.
Monticello travels to Rogers for a semifinals matchup this Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.