Wright County Emergency Management has been receiving a lot of phone calls regarding flooding and what we can do for them.
In Minnesota private property owners are responsible for protecting their own private property during flooding events. Property owners may use city or county flood protection efforts to enhance private property protection efforts; an example of this is connecting private sandbag walls to road right-of-way barriers. The county does not supply or sell sandbags or sand.
The county defines and outlines the county’s response to flooding within its borders. The county’s primary responsibility during a flooding event is to protect public safety. The county’s duty to the protection of its public infrastructure and assistance to our cities within our boundaries is prioritized by the following:
Protect public safety – maintain emergency vehicle access
Protect public health and safety – assist our cities in protecting public infrastructure (i.e., sanitary sewer and water distribution)
Maintain traffic flow through county road corridors
For residents that are concerned about flooding and want to mitigate and protect their property, below are resources that they can call.
Sandbag Companies (where sandbags can be purchased):
Berg Bag Company; 8700 109th Ave N; Suite 300; Champlin, MN (612) 332 -8845
Performance Seed Company; 115th St. N, Waite Park, MN (320) 259-9470) 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sand Companies (to purchase sand):
Knife River – various locations (Monticello, Saint Cloud, etc.) - call 1-888-640-5520
