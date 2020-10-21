7th Annual Scrambowl honors Aaron Conzet

The 7th Annual Aaron Conzet Memorial Scrambowl was held on Sept. 26
Each year, River City Extreme and Whispering Pines Golf Course hosts the Annual Aaron Conzet Memorial in memory of Aaron Conzet and to raise money for scholarships for junior bowlers. On Sept. 26, the 7th annual event was held in Annandale and Monticello.
The Scrambowl is a combined tournament of bowling and golf, which were Aaron’s two greatest passions. The morning started out with three games of no-tap bowling, a silent auction, lunch and bowling prize money being paid out.
Participants then jumped on the bus and went to the golf course to play 18 holes, get the golf prize money payouts and then got back on the bus to return to River City Extreme.
A portion of the entry fee and all of the Silent Auction proceeds goes to support the scholarships that will be awarded to 3-4 local junior bowlers bowling either at River City Extreme or McPete’s since Aaron enjoyed bowling at both centers.
The money raised from the event goes into a bank account and is given out the following spring as scholarships in Aarons memory to junior bowlers that are heading off to college, junior college or a trade school, to help support their education costs.
“I think it’s important for folks to know why this all got started in the first place,” said Marie Jones, the Assistant Director of the Monticello Chamber and Aaron’s aunt. “Aaron was my nephew and loved by many. He had a heart attack at 32 that damaged the lower valve in his heart.”
Although surgery was done, Aaron’s family and friends lost him three days later on June 12th, 2013. Bus Parnell, who was one of Aaron’s best friends, put together the tournament later in his memory and came up with the scholarship idea in Aaron’s name.
John Foss, the manager at River City Extreme helps determine the kids to give the scholarships to and invites Aaron’s family members to the Junior Leagues banquets when the scholarships are presented.
Due to the presence of COVID this year, the event found itself with less participants than usual. Even so, the event planners moved forward and did what they could to make the event successful.
All government restrictions that were in place for bowling alleys and golf courses were followed for this event. Social distancing was also encouraged to help promote the safety for all who attended the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.