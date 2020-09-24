7th Annual Aaron Conzet Memorial Scrambowl set for Sept. 26

River City Extreme and Whispering Pines Golf Course are hosting the seventh annual Aaron Conzet Memorial Scrambowl, Saturday, Sept. 26.
It’s a combination bowling and golf tournament, and you don’t have to be good at either one, because there are separate payouts for bowling and golf.
Money raised goes toward the Aaron Conzet Jr. Bowling Scholarship fund. Check-in starts at 9 a.m., bowling at 9:30 a.m. At noon is lunch and bowling prizes payouts; at 1 p.m. a free shuttle bus to get you to the golf course; at 2 p.m. golfing begins; at 7 p.m. golf prizes are given out; and then participants get back on the shuttle bus to return to River City Extreme.
Cost: If paid by Sept. 18, it was $70 on an early bird special; after that date it’s $80. To sign up, email John Foss at john.foss@tripleshift.com.
