50 Years ago in Big Lake

Thursday, August 20, 1970
• A 72-year-old man named John Allen, who said he walks 20 miles per day, passed through Big Lake on foot on his way to California. Allen had nothing on him except the clothes on his back, a Bible, a blanket, a nickel and seven pennies. He said he wealks because he has no other way to get around. His clothes were shabby and dirty, and his shoes were filled with holes. A gray beard covered his face and his upper cheeks were lined with wrinkles. He seemed tired a talked softly. He was headed to California because, at 72, he couldn’t find work anywhere but in the fields. “All I can do is pick berries now,” he exclaimed. The man proclaimed, “I’m just a fruit-pickin’ tramp.” Why? Because honest people wouldn’t call him anything but, he said. There were 150-160 different harvests in California, Allen said, so he was confident that at the end of his walk to California, work would be waiting for him.
• Potato farmers were struggling in the Big Lake area as prices for the crop plummeted. Some farmers were killing off their potato plants because the cost of harvesting the potatoes was more than the price they were getting for the crop.
• Mrs. Maude Elliot was accidentally killed in an automobile accident while returning to her cottage from Minneapolis.
• Sgt. Larry Huff was deployed to Vietnam for a 13-month tour of duty.
• Citizens State Bank of Big Lake saluted the potato growers and the contributions they made to the local community.
• The 1971 Scorpion snowmobiles arrived at Jim’s Snowmobile in Big Lake. The new machines were attracting buyers because they were “ahead of the pack.”
• Homegrown muskmelons were now on sale at Beck’s Big Lake Market, as were homegrown tomatoes at 50 cents for a 3 1/2 pound basket.
Compiled by Jeff Hage
