25 years and still kickin’

The soccer program in Monticello is one to be proud of.
Little do people know that the program was built from scratch by anyone who was willing to help out.
The first practice for the Monticello Soccer Club took place in the spring of 1995, they then added another session in the fall because it was so successful.
The teams gathered on the field every Tuesday and Saturday in the first year.
But let’s go back further than that.
It all started with an idea from Jeff O’Neill and Amed Abuyed. They both had children and both thought they should have an option to play the sport of soccer at the next level.
“We just wanted a way for our kids to learn one of the world’s most popular sports,” O’Neill said.
There was a long list of board of directors, O’Neill, Abuyed, Jim VanMevern, Joel Beres, Vance Ellis, Virgil Hawkins, Pat O’Donnel, Mary Patch, Glen Nemec, and Terry Borgerding were among the many names that came to mind when heading up this new athletic club.
There was also 60 different coaches per year, numerous volunteers, and spouses of the board of directors played a huge role in the helping the program get started too.
Among the coaches were Abuyed, a former member of the Lebanese national squad; Heraldo Rodrequez, an ex-professional player in El Salvador; and Amy Busch, a former all-Ivy League player from Yale.
“I enjoyed being one of many that designed and offered a program that addressed the pent up demand on the Monticello soccer frontier. It was rewarding to participate in a program that introduced the sport to so many, and also resulted in development of some outstanding players and numerous competitive teams at the club and high school level,” O’Neill said.
O’Neill was named the president of the club and gave a lot of the credit to the Monticello Community Education to help get it off the ground. Duane Gates was the Community Education Director at the time and helped them out in any way he could.
“We went to Community Education because that’s where a lot of organizations go to get more developed,” O’Neill said. “They provided facilities, access to publications, administrative support, so they were a big partner.”
As the theme goes on, it was a team effort.
When the club was first established 260 kids signed up to play and that quickly grew to 415 when the spring season rolled around. And the club started with just kindergarten through sixth grade athletes.
Virgil Hawkains played a huge role in getting the club off the ground. He wanted his kids to be able to play soccer, but he had no idea so many kids would want to take part.
“I was blown away by the numbers,” Hawkins said. “I couldn’t believe so many kids wanted to play this sport but were never offered it.”
Hawkins knew then and there that they made the right decision in heading up the Monticello Soccer Club.
As the years went on, the club progressed, and age groups expanded.
Hawins coached until his kids were in high school which was about 2001.
The first high school age players started practicing on the former Dahlheimer Distributing grounds which is now the Target in Monticello.
“Recreational soccer is wonderful opportunity for children and families to be introduced to the sport in an inexpensive and family friendly fashion,” O’Neill said. “Games are local and played with and against friends – more time playing and less time in the car.”
In addition to recreational soccer, the club offered summer camps for those wanted to learn from some of the best coaches in the State of Minnesota. Phil Nell, Coaching Director for the Edina Soccer Club and Tony Peznecker, Former Minnesota Kicks player and Wayzata Girls High School Coach.
The caliber of play and development of local coaches can be attributed to the introduction of quality coaches for players that were interested in playing at a competitive level.
“We never knew it would create such an amazing experience for talented players later in life, but it did,” Hawkins said.
After the club had gotten off it’s feet a summer traveling soccer program was added.
“The soccer club was very successful and traveled all over to prove it,” O’Neill said.
The team participated in the USA Cup in Blaine as one of their high achievements. The Monticello 11 boys team hosted a boys u11 team from Columbia in 2000. The USA Cup is an international tournament that provides the opportunity to play with and against other players from all over the world. This was the first team to participate but since then, many Monticello players and families have participated in the USA Cup.
“Monticello as a community has historically combined the energy of parents with Community Education and the City of Monticello to form and support sports organizations that serve the needs of the community,” O’Neill said. “The Monticello Soccer Club is one in a list of other great sports/youth activity organizations that harness volunteer effort to provide quality athletic programs to children.”
