2019-20 spring sports cancellation hits home

Teams have been waiting in limbo until today about the 2020 spring season. Athletes were practicing on their own, coaches were providing optional at home workouts, and seniors were sitting in hopes of having a shot at their final sports season.
Now all their questions are answered.
On Thursday, April 23 Minnesota Governor Tim Walz sent out an executive order that extended distance learning through the final day of the 2019-2020 school year. Along with classes being canceled naturally came the cancellation of all spring athletics and fine arts for the remainder of the season.
The spring season cancellation includes practices, tryouts, scrimmages, contests, competitions, and postseason tournaments as well. With all athletics out of season the provisions of Bylaw 208-NonSchool Competition and Training are in effect.
Monticello and Big Lake coaches are struggling with the news, but most importantly they’re most sympathetic for their seniors.
Monticello girls track and field head coach Kim Nygaard has had a positive attitude and she continues to see the silver lining.
“We’ve been in limbo until now,” Coach Nygaard said. “Now it’s kind of a sadness and a mourning. This has been taken away from us and it’s a sad dilemma, but the positive is that they’re all helping each other through this. No one’s going through it alone.”
Senior Monticello track star Lauran Zwack chimed in about her senior season being taken away from her.
“Looking back, never knew that my section race was the last one that I’d ever run in my Monticello uniform,” Zwack said. “The track team really is a special family. It will be hard because we know we don’t get to share our last season and make memories together for the last time.”
Zwack will head to the University of Wisconsin-Lacrosse in the fall to compete on the cross country and track team.
Monticello boys golf head coach Brian Hoffman is in a slightly different situation. The high school golf season has been taken away, but he’ll still get to see his athletes on the golf course as the governor has allowed.
He is still feeling for his seniors who wont have a chance to perform as a team this year. The boys team did well last year and had a chance to be at the top of the conference this season.
“I feel more sadness for them (the seniors) in that aspect,” Coach Hoffman said. “We haven’t had this for a while, but truly this season we would’ve had one of the strongest teams so far. I was really looking forward to seeing how we were going to compete as a top team. So for that reason I’m really, really sad.
Big Lake boys lacrosse head coach Brad Weber has only had a program since 2018. He was looking forward to seeing how this year’s team would improve until that got taken away on Thursday.
“This stings a lot,” Coach Weber said. “We graduated one senior last year, and the seniors we had this year were the core of the start of our youth and high school programs.”
Until yesterday Coach Weber said he had been holding out hope that the season would return just like every athlete has been.
Senior Big Lake baseball star Brady Josewski has been missing the field.
“Baseball is my favorite sport,” Josewski said. “I had a gut feeling it was going to end like this.”
Now it’s been taken away for good.
“The hardest part is knowing I won’t step on the field and play another game,” Josewski said. “All the hard work and dedication just slipped away. It’s hard to think about.”
High School coaches and players are clinging to each other during this time.
The Minnesota State High School League Board of directors will meet today to discuss related rules, policies, and bylaws that go hand in hand with this cancellation.
The MSHSL encourages all coaches, students, officials, advisors, trainers, and directors to follow all aspects of the Stay-At-Home order.
