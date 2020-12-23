by Jeffrey Hage
MONTICELLO Times
The Monticello City Council passed a 2021 general fund budget of $8.90 million Monday, Dec. 14, a a 10.9 percent increase from 2020’s general budget, according to Finance Director Sarah Rathlisberger.
The budget paved the wave for the approval a 5.9 percent increase in its tax levy, which passed following the Dec. 14 truth-in-taxation hearing, a public hearing that affords members of the public an opportunity to discuss the tax levy and city property taxes with the city council.
The Council approved a tax levy of $11,063,700. That’s a $618,700 increase over the final 2020 levy set in December 2019.
The levy was highest set by the Council in the last decade. As a matter of fact, the preliminary 2021 levy of $11,063,700 and the 2020 levy of $10,445,000 are the only levies of the past 10 years that exceeded the $10 million mark.
Under the 2021 levy, the City is earmarking $7.17 million for the general fund and $485,000 for the operations of the Monticello Community Center. The City is allocating $2.83 million to retiring debt incurred by bonds issued over the past nine years, as well as $578,221 in capital projects.
In other action related to the 2021 tax levy, the Council approved the 2021 EDA levy of $366,300. The EDA levy is a 3.2 percent increase over the $355,000 levy set in 2020. That’s an $11,300 increase over the 2020 levy figure.
The city’s tax capacity- the value of all residential, commercial, industrial, apartment properties and the Xcel Energy nuclear power plant- increased 3.9 percent, Rathlisberger said. Residential property saw a market value increase of 2.92 percent, commercial and industrial property saw a market value increase of 2.50 percent, and apartments saw a market value increase of 8.89 percent.
That means most property owners will see tax increases in 2021 because the value of their properties increased and taxes are based on property values.
Rathlisberger highlighted the changes to the local tax base. There was an increase of $35.58 million in residential property values, $9.48 million in commercial and industrial properties, and a $9.64 million increase in apartment valuations. There was residential development valued at $10.52 million in the past year, $2,56 million in commercial and industrial development, and $2.63 million in new apartment construction, Rathlisberger noted.
Rathlisberger reminded members of the city council that the county and school district levies will also impact the taxes assessed to local property owners.
According to council documents, the $6.5 million 2021 budget approved Monday includes $1.3 million for general government expenditures, $3.1 million for public safety including $2.6 million for the Sauk Rapids police department, and $1.4 million for public works, including $1.1 million for road projects. Parks and recreation projects were budgeted at $484,100.
The total levy for 2021 was set at $4,174,700, a 4.6% increase over 2020, Kalhamer said. Over the past 10 years, that averages out to a 1.2% annual increase in the city’s total levy.
However, the city tax rate is estimated to decrease by about 2.3% due to a larger tax capacity.
The entrance to the Sauk Rapids Government Center is pictured Monday, April 2, in Sauk Rapids.
The city’s tax capacity will be 10.5% higher in 2021, Kalhamer said, in part due to a tax increment financing, or TIF, agreement on a large apartment expiring at the end of this year.
The Benton County tax rate will be about 3.5%, Kalhamer said. Combined with the tax capacity increase, it’s likely many Sauk Rapids residents will see a flat or lowered property tax amount in 2021 compared to 2020.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.