Below are summaries of Monticello sporting events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Boys hoops
The Magic picked up a win in their only game of the week against the Bluejackets on Friday, Jan. 21. Monticello won 92-78 over Cambridge-Isanti, led by Brady Thompson’s 25 point scoring outburst. Thompson also had 8 rebounds and 5 assists. It wasn’t just one sided either with the senior adding 3 blocks and 2 steals. Carson Kolles added 22 points of his own with 6 boards and 4 assists. Wyatt Sawatzke scored 18 with 7 rebounds and Joe Schluender shot 6/7 from the floor. Monticello (5-7, 2-1) has North Branch (12-3, 3-1) on Tuesday, Becker (9-4, 3-2) on Friday and Mound Westonka (6-6) on Saturday.
Girls hoops
The Magic girls hoopers had a bit of a tough week going 0-2 against Chisago Lakes, 55-38 on Tuesday, Jan. 18 and losing 73-35 to Cambridge-Isanti on Friday, Jan. 21. Olivia Hanson scored 16 against the Wildcats tacking on 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals and a block. Katelyn Lindberg had 6 rebounds and 5 points. Lily Manning dropped 10 against the Bluejackets. Miranda Smith had 7 boards. Monticello (6-10, 2-4) has Becker (11-4, 8-0) on Thursday and Willmar (11-6) on Monday.
Wrestling
Monti traveled to St. Francis on Thursday, Jan. 20 to battle on the mat. No submitted results were able to be located. They also wrestled at the 2022 MNGWL Region 6 Qualifier. Brock Holthaus went 2-1 and won second place at 160 pounds. Jeydn Midas at 189 pounds won third place. Anthony Perez (113 lbs.), Evan Gehrke (126 lbs.), Gabe Loeffler (138 lbs.) and Vinny Alm (152 lbs.) all won fourth place. This week the Magic have a triangular on Thursday and a dual against Annandale on Friday.
