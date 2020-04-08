The School Board accepted two donations at its Monday, April 6 meeting. 

First was a $2,500 donation from Brideview Assembly of God Church, which was earmarked to go towards the school’s bagged lunch program.

“Knowing that the school district is going through a unique time serving students every day, they donated towards that effort,” Supt. Eric Olson said.

The second donation was from Jen Thomas and family, which donated $500 to go toward student services.

“Thank you for recognizing all that goes into these hard times,” Olson said.

The donations bring total donations to the school district to $14,954 since January 1, Olson noted.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

