The School Board accepted two donations at its Monday, April 6 meeting.
First was a $2,500 donation from Brideview Assembly of God Church, which was earmarked to go towards the school’s bagged lunch program.
“Knowing that the school district is going through a unique time serving students every day, they donated towards that effort,” Supt. Eric Olson said.
The second donation was from Jen Thomas and family, which donated $500 to go toward student services.
“Thank you for recognizing all that goes into these hard times,” Olson said.
The donations bring total donations to the school district to $14,954 since January 1, Olson noted.
