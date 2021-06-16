Monticello Polecats enjoying 6 game winning streak

The Monticello Polecats are enjoying a nice run as the season begins to take shape. After defeating St. Joseph and Brainerd over the weekend, the Polecats extended their winning streak to six games. Their record is 7-3, but are 6-0 in league games.
After starting their season 0-3, they bounced back with a handy 13-2 win over the Albertville Villains. They continued to build momentum winning their next game 3-0 over the Big Lake Yellow Jackets. Alex Otto pitched a complete game gem and only allowed one hit in his shutout across the river. Otto struck out 13 and added two hits at the plate.
Becker and Clear Lake were the next victims. Monticello outscored those two teams by a combined 20 to three to extend their winning streak to four at the time. Tanner Eckhart struck out 12 Bandits in his win over Becker and Brayden Hanson batted two for five with an RBI including a double and scored three runs. Michael Revenig struck out eight Lakers in his win over Clear Lake. Isaac Frandsen batted two for two with a triple, two RBI’s, and drew a walk.
On Saturday, June 12, Monticello played another strong game from both ends beating Brainerd 10-1. The Cats outhit the Bees 13 to three. Calvin Schmitz batted two for four with a double driving in three and scoring two runs to outscore Brainerd by himself. That made five wins in a row.
The next day Monticello hosted St. Joseph. Otto picked up another win with Eckhart coming in for the three inning save. They combined for 15 strikeouts in the 7-3 victory over the Joes. Michael Olson was a home run shy of the cycle.
Their entire roster is made up from Monticello locals. Everybody but one player on the Polecats graduated from Monticello High School.
The Polecats put their winning streak on the line against the Sartell Stone Poneys on Wednesday, June 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.