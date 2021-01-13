Two people were injured Tuesday, Jan. 12 in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 169 in Zimmerman.
The crash happened shortly before noon in the intersection of Highway 169 and Sherburne County Road 4.
Arthur Cramblitt, 34 of Princeton, was driving south on Highway 169 in a 2007 Chysler 300 when hit by a 2007 Saturn Ion driven by Blake Arnold-Adams, 36 of Monticello, causing the vehicles to collide in the intersection.
Both Cramblitt and Arnold Adams suffered minor injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Neither men required hospital care.
