High demand for licensing services put a high demand on employees of the Monticello Department of Motor Vehicles office in 2020.
That’s despite the lobby of the DMV being closed to the public for parts of three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a stay-at-home order for non-essential employees issued by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.
But when the Monticello DMV reopened in May, the office was busy providing services to customers from all across the region.
That’s in part to many DMV offices failing to reopen during the pandemic, said Deputy Registrar Manager Carolyn Granger. Monticello also became an attractive location for licensing activity because larger licensing bureas that were open had long lines or lengthy waits to see agents because of an overloaded appointment system.
DMV customers at locations such as Buffalo and Plymouth often had to wait weeks to get an appointment at the licensing bureaus.
But the Monticello office never implemented an appointment system, Granger said.
That didn’t mean that the office at 119 Third St. E, in Monticello didn’t have lines.
The DMV continues to have high demand with lines forming out the door at times.
DMV staff implemented a number system which allows customers the ability to wait in their vehicles rather than outside in the cold.
When the DMV reopened in May, customers flocked to the office when they learned they could get their registrations renewed and conduct a number of other transactions without a prior appointment.
In 2020, the Monticello DMV processed 127,128 transactions.
The Monticello DMV office generated $43.8 million in revenue for the State of Minnesota in 2020. Monticello’s revenue - or commission- was $800,666, an increase of $15,761 over 2019 revenue figures.
After expenses of about $501,000, the net profit realized by the city was about $300,000.
The breakdown was an average of $6.30 in revenue per transaction. After an average cost of $3.94 per transaction, the city’s cut was $2.35 in net revenue per transaction.
Boosting the DMV’s performance, Granger said, was the taking on of two new car dealerships, an expansion of the DMV’s courier service, and the November implementation of the State’s MnDRIVE system, the licensing software program that replaced MNLARS, the ill-fated Minnesota Licensing and Registration System.
The DMV administers state licensing and titling when processing titles, transfers and registration of motor vehicles, mobile homes, snow vehicles, boats and ATVs.
The deputy registrar processes all Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) game and fishing licenses as well as drivers’ licenses needing an address change or licenses that have been lost or stolen.
Until June, the office is also processing basic drivers license renewals if changes to the license, such as name or address changes, are not required, Granger said.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
