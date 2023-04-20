Minnesota FoodShare Month has officially come to a close, and the Monticello Help Center is ecstatic about how the Monticello Community came out to help those in need.
The Help Center collected 67,000 pounds of food during the March campaign, up from the 32,000 pounds raised a year ago, said Mary Gardner, director of the Monticello Help Center.
In addition, $78,000 cash was raised to benefit the local food pantry. $54,000 in cash was raised a year ago, Gardner said.
“The community did wonders,” Gardner said of the community support for the help center.
The annual food drive was boosted by businesses, schools, and churches that had food drives. Hoglund Transportation brought in donations from its annual stuff-the-bus campaign which brought in an additional 857 pounds of food and $513 in cash, and some donations came in from Big Lake, where the Big Lake Food Shelf was closed during March due to a facility renovation. During March, all of Big Lake’s food rescue accounts at Big Lake retailers were serviced by the Help Center, Gardner said.
At Eastview Education Center, children in pre-kindergarten and kindergarten brought boxes of cereal to the school. The boxes were stacked up side by side and then, to the delight of the children, tumbled like dominoes. There were 380 boxes of cereal- the equivalent of 476 pounds of food- raised for the Help Center through that event, Gardner said.
Dahlheimer Beverage, WeHa Tools, and UMC had large drives to benefit the Help Center as well.
Minnesota FoodShare Month in March continues to play an important role in the operations of the Monticello Help Center because of the large volume of people the Help Center services.
At the end of 2022 we serviced 16,479 people, Gardner said.
The end of Minnesota FoodShare Month does not signal the end of need at the Monticello Help Center.
To date, in 2023, about 4,800 people have come through the Help Center doors. Dooring the math, about 20,000 people would be served in 2023 if the Help Center kept servicing families at that pace.
“We’re seeing over 100 new clients per month,” Gardner said.
The Help Center accepts donations year round.
Monetary donations remain the best donations because every $1 in donations translates into $7 of value when the Help Center is purchasing food from organizations such as the Second Harvest Heartland and The Food Group, Gardner said.
For those needing to meet their family food needs by accessing the Monticello Help Center, the center is open from 9-noon Monday through Friday and from 4-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, as well. A drive-thru food shelf is open on the third Wednesday of each month from 5-6:30 p.m.
“Last month 186 households used the drive-thru,” Gardner said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.