Stuff the Bus

A Hoglund Transportation bus is pictured outside Cub Foods in Monticello during its March “Stuff the Bus” campaign to benefit the Monticello Help Center.

 

Minnesota FoodShare Month has officially come to a close, and the Monticello Help Center is ecstatic about how the Monticello Community came out to help those in need.

The Help Center collected 67,000 pounds of food during the March campaign, up from the 32,000 pounds raised a year ago, said Mary Gardner, director of the Monticello Help Center.

