The Monticello City Council has declared the developer of a 349-unit housing community in default of its developer’s agreement and planned unit development agreement.
On Monday, May 8, the City Council adopted Resolution 2023-39,declaring that Haven Ridge L.L.C was in default under the development contract and PUD agreement it has with the city for Phase I of the Haven Ridge development.
The development, in its entirety, is on 216 acres on the south boundary of the city. The development is served by Fallon Avenue, which forms the east edges of nearby Klein Farms and Hunters Crossing developments.
A May 2 certified letter sent by the City and signed by City Administrator Rachel Leonard to Haven Ridge LLC owner Marc Schulte noted September 2022 and November 2022 directives to complete the wear course for the public streets within the Haven Ridge development. The wear course is the top lift, or course of asphalt a vehicle drives on.
The development agreement with the City states that public improvements to the property were to be completed by Oct. 15, 2022. The road project was to be completed by October 2022. As of May 2, a number of projects remained incomplete, including the road work.
It its letter to Marc Schulte, the city is giving Haven Ridge LLC until June 5 to complete the required work. On June 9, the City will draw on the developer’s line of credit with its bank in order to complete the work.
If costs to complete the work exceed money available under the line of credit, the city will collect its expenses through assessments, civil court action or other available remedies, the letter states.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.