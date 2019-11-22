In other City Council News...
• The City Council adopted an ordinance granting Spectrum Mid-America a 15-year franchise agreement to construct, operate, and maintain a cable system and provide cable service in the City of Monticello, Spectrum Mid-America is the name of the company that was formerly Charter Communications.
• The City Council approved amended rules for Riverside Cemetery. The rule changes deal with the internment of urns and ashes.
• The City Council set a public hearing for December 9 to present the 2020 Street Improvements Project and take public comment.
• The Parks and Recreation Commission has changed its name to the Parks, Arts, and Recreation Commission.
• A contract was awarded to Majestic Log Homes and Products for refurbishing the log shelter in Ellison Park at a cost of $55,050.
