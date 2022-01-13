Lucy Schaffer and Quinn McCalla won the AAA award for Monticello. Thor Lemke was the male ExCEL award winner for the Magic while Atira Grose is their female ExCEL award winner.

Olivia Potter and Jacob Polacec are the Big Lake AAA award winners. Britney Krumrei and Kade Layton are the ExCEL winners for Big Lake this year. 

Load comments