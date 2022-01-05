The Minnetonka Winter Market has returned to the Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., with the next market set for Saturday, Jan. 8.
Between 25-30 vendors will be on site from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering shoppers a wide range of products from smoothies and granola to organic raw honey and microgreens.
While many of the vendors come from the Twin Cities area, one of the vendors, Rustic Roots Farm, travels more than 100 miles from their farm in Alexandria where they grow garlic along with strawberries and seasonal vegetables.
Julie Olberding and her husband Chad purchased 50 acres in 2018 creating a side business with garlic as their main crop.
Julie Olberding said the impetus of starting the farm was to teach their kids hard work, perseverance, problem solving, along with how to be self-sufficient and take care of the land.
They also try to grow using sustainable and naturally-grown methods.
Minnetonka is the first winter market for the Olberdings, who mainly sell directly from the farm or their website.
After a well-attended December market, the Olberdings are looking forward to the upcoming market.
“It’s kind of been fun to branch out and see what’s out there,” and meet new people, Julie Olberding said.
Look for Rustic Roots Farm, which will have fresh garlic and powder, along with carrot and pumpkin powder, which are great for sneaking in vegetables to meals and side dishes, as well as smoothies and oatmeal.
In addition to vendors, shoppers can enjoy music by the Jackson Peters Trio.
Community booths like Minnetonka Sustainability Commission and ICA Food Shelf will also be present to share information.
After Saturday’s market, two remain next markets, including Saturday, Feb. 12 and March 12.
