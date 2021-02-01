Minnetonka’s boys hockey team seldom has trouble winning home games at Pagel Activity Center. But for the second time this season, Wayzata came to Pagel and left with a victory. On Thursday, Jan. 28, the Trojans prevailed 5-3.
The second win over Minnetonka was the Trojans’ second victory over the Skippers in six days. Wayzata had a previous 4-3 overtime victory that ended on a goal by Dylan Lewis.
In the rematch, the Trojans took control with four goals in the second period.
Minnetonka led 2-1 after one on goals from Hunter Newhouse and Wyatt Chartier. Joe Brinkman and Duke Kiffin assisted on the Newhouse goal, and then Beckett Hendrickson and Graham Harris set up Chartier. John Mattson scored for Wayzata in the opening period on assists from Kohl Sauer and Mason Osberg.
The Trojans’ avalanche of unanswered goals in the second period began when Drew Streeter scored from Drew Goetz and Kohl Sauer. Gavin O’Connell scored from Jake Keller to put the Trojans up 3-2, and then Streeter netted his second goal of the night with assists from Kohl Sauer and Justin Lesser. Star defenseman Carson Peters got into the act, scoring on assists from Keller and O’Connell for a 5-2 Trojan lead.
The only goal of the third period was the second of the night for Minnetonka’s shifty forward, Newhouse, to banged in an assist from Graham Harris.
Part of Wayzata’s success was clearly shot volume. The Trojans fired 45 shots on net against Tonka goalie Kyle Briesemeister. Wayzata senior goalie Darby Sanders saved 21 of 24 Minnetonka shots to record the win.
“Minnetonka is a lot like us,” O’Leary said. “They have depth at forward and two really good defensemen.”
Those defensemen, senior captains Kiffin and Ben Konen not only handle the defensive side, but also rush the puck and get involved offensively.
Minnetonka’s second game of the week Saturday, Jan. 30, was again an offensive battle, with the Skippers beating Buffalo 6-4.
Shots on goal were decidedly in Minnetonka’s favor, 51-20. Minnetonka took four penalties, while the Bison didn’t have any.
Three goals in the first period lifted the Skippers. Chartier scored from Nick Baer and Liam Hupka, and then Konen scored from Brinkman. Vinnie Farina cashed in on Hendrickson’s assist.
Moving on to the second period, Brinkman scored from Newhouse and Baer. Hendrickson scored from Chartier and Blake Anderson. The last goal was by Harris from Konen and Tyler Kueppers.
Anders Irene saved 16 of 20 shots for the win.
Through the first 16 days of Lake Conference play, there is no unbeaten team. Eden Prairie leads the pack at 3-1-0, with Edina, Minnetonka and Wayzata all standing 2-1-0.
Next for Minnetonka is a 7 p.m. Lake game against St. Michael-Albertville Thursday, Feb. 4, at Pagel. In a key Lake Conference game at 7 Saturday, Feb. 6, the Skippers will take on Eden Prairie at Eden Prairie Community Center.
