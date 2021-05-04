The Minnetonka City Council tabled a request for conditional use permits to install small cell wireless towers in six residential neighborhoods after members expressed concern with Verizon’s lack of communication and willingness to work the community.
After more than two hours of discussion at the April 26 council meeting, the council voted to deny Verizon’s request. The council rescinded the action later in the meeting on the grounds that written findings must be outlined. The issue was then tabled to Monday, May 10.
The proposal would allow the installation of six wireless towers near these intersections: Linner Road and Tammer Lane, Holdridge Drive and Post Road, Indian Circle West and Council Circle, Lake Street Extension and Hull Road, Pioneer Road and Merilee Lane, and Baker Road and Deerwood Drive.
Residents shared concerns about the visual impact, lack of clarity on why the towers were needed in the specific locations chosen by Verizon and potential health risks for residents who have health issues.
City Planner Loren Gordon explained that the proposed small cell facilities would meet the city’s ordinance standards that are not preempted by state law.
“For many years – decades – we had a really high-level of control over cellular towers,” Gordon said. “The technology has evolved and these larger macro cell sites are now these small-cell networks that are showing up throughout our metro areas, and in our neighborhoods, which really wasn’t something that was possible five years ago.”
Gordon recommended approval, noting that by state and federal law, the city cannot prohibit small cell wireless installations, nor can it require that small cell wireless installations be co-located on existing support structures/utility poles, dictate the location of installation or declare certain rights-of-way “off-limits.”
Referencing an ordinance drafted in 2018 that was intended to deter the installation of facilities that would detract from the natural environment that “is Minnetonka,” it went too far. It included requirements and standards that are preempted by state statute, which was the reason for the recent ordinance amendment. The city cannot confine small cell wireless facilities to non-residential areas, even if that is what residents would prefer.
The city’s primary discretion is color and design.
Gordon also noted that this proposal is likely the first of many in the city.
While concerns were raised on the number of cell towers and the potential for 5G towers in the future, Verizon representatives only shared their plan for the 10 towers to be installed in 2021, which are to be 4G technology at this point. Three of the towers were co-located on Xcel Energy distribution towers, which don’t require council approval.
Pursuant to federal law, Verizon only has the right to install its wireless facilities and Xcel electrical distribution poles, not street utility poles, and only if there’s space available and no safety issues.
Councilmember Brian Kirk asked when to expect Verizon to come back to the council for more approvals like this and when they anticipate the roll out 5G technology.
Verizon’s attorney stated that any plans for that were confidential.
Tammy Hartman, a representative with Verizon, said the only plans she is currently working on was what was being proposed.
She also said that co-locating with other utilities in the area was not an option due to safety and space.
Mayor Brad Wiersum expressed disappointment in Verizon and the process.
“I think Verizon and their counsel have done a very good job of not answering our questions,” he said. “They have avoided them, they’ve skirted them, I don’t feel that they have operated in good faith. And that irritates me.”
“What we’re looking for is not your confidential five-year plan. But what we are trying to do is set expectations for our residents so that they know what Verizon, and potentially other providers, are going to do in our community,” Wiersum said.
Councilmember Rebecca Schack said she was “furious” at federal and state leaders for putting the council in this situation.
“Essentially, aside from aesthetics and some pretty specific rights related to distance between poles, our hands are tied,” she said.
She also expressed disappointment in what she described as a one-way engagement, in which residents and council have voiced their concerns, but Verizon isn’t compromising on location and design.
Councilmember Deb Calvert agreed.
“I strongly encourage everyone who’s upset and everyone who’s going to be upset in the future, to please contact your federal and state legislators and tell them exactly how you feel. They made the law that preempted our local control over our aesthetics and placement of these structures, and they’re the people that can help us fix it,” she said.
