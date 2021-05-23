When it comes to Minnetonka boys track captain Austin Hunter, Skipper head coach James Finch has learned to expect the unexpected.
Shortly before the Section 7AAA True Team Meet last week at Wayzata, Hunter came to Finch and asked how he could best help the team. Then Hunter suggested that he might like to try a new event - the triple jump.
For those unfamiliar with track and field, triple jump is one of the most difficult events to master, but after practicing for only a week, Hunter placed seventh at True Team Sectionals with a best of 39 feet, 3 inches.
“Austin is one of the most coachable athletes I have ever worked with,” Finch said. “As two of our captains, Austin and Chase McPherson are always willing to put it on the line for the team.”
With Hunter and McPherson leading the way, Minnetonka placed fourth in Section 7AAA behind Lake Conference rivals Wayzata, Hopkins and Eden Prairie. Wayzata has already earned one of the 12 berths for True Team State, while Hopkins is likely to get one of the four wild-card berths. Eden Prairie and Minnetonka are also in contention for wild cards, which are selected by performances from the section meets.
Looking at the section results, Minnetonka marked in every event. Hunter won the 800-meter run in 1:58.94, nipping Eden Prairie’s Alex Gutierrez at the finish line. McPherson took second place in the 400 with a time of 50.90. Josh Koehnen and Nick Gilles of the Skippers were third and fifth in a loaded 1600 race. They were also third and fifth in the 3200 and Ryan Fries placed seventh.
In the sprints the Skippers had a fifth place in the 100 from Cosmo Guion and a sixth in the 200 from Tyler Lien.
Minnetonka hurdler Jake Herbert placed third in the 110 highs and teammate Walker Liu placed fourth in the 300 intermediates.
The Skippers scored a big win in the 4x400 relay with Guion, Liu, Hunter and McPherson.
Minnetonka’s weight crew had a sensational True Team meet. Senior captain John Nicpon and sophomore Ben Ingersoll placed 1-2 in the discus with Nicpon throwing 126 feet for the win and Ingersoll hitting a season best of 125-6.
Sophomore Jack Liwienski of Tonka took second place in the shot put with a best of 45-10.25. Nicpon was seventh and Skipper teammate David Sutton was eighth.
Minnetonka scored big in the long jump with Liu taking second place and teammate Lucas Poey following in fourth place. McPherson cleared 5-10 for fifth place in the high jump.
“We have an outside chance for a wild card for True Team State,” Finch said. “We will hope for the best.”
