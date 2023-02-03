The Minnehaha Creek Watershed District has been named the 2022 Watershed of the Year by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. This announcement follows recognition by the National Weather Service and builds momentum for the district’s new Climate Action Framework, which will guide the organization’s work going forward.

“With this award, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recognizes MCWD as a statewide leader in watershed management and climate action,” said Sarah Strommen, the department’s commissioner. “In the face of complex water issues in the Lake Nokomis area, MCWD convened and led a multi-agency collaboration to analyze data, understand and communicate the issues and identify community-based solutions. I applaud their science-based, collaborative and proactive stewardship of such an important natural resource.”

