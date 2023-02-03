The Minnehaha Creek Watershed District has been named the 2022 Watershed of the Year by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. This announcement follows recognition by the National Weather Service and builds momentum for the district’s new Climate Action Framework, which will guide the organization’s work going forward.
“With this award, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recognizes MCWD as a statewide leader in watershed management and climate action,” said Sarah Strommen, the department’s commissioner. “In the face of complex water issues in the Lake Nokomis area, MCWD convened and led a multi-agency collaboration to analyze data, understand and communicate the issues and identify community-based solutions. I applaud their science-based, collaborative and proactive stewardship of such an important natural resource.”
Last fall, the National Weather Service named MCWD a Weather-Ready Ambassador of Excellence, which recognizes work that improves the nation’s readiness, responsiveness and resilience against extreme weather, water and climate events.
“MCWD is a true force multiplier,” said National Weather Service Hydrologist Craig Schmidt. “We commend their work to integrate National Weather Service forecasts with real-time watershed monitoring to manage Gray’s Bay Dam operations to reduce flooding while proactively communicating with the public and emergency managers.”
The two awards coincide with the launch of MCWD’s Climate Action Framework, which outlines a coordinated strategy for action and will guide MCWD efforts in the coming years as it works with local, regional, and state partners in adaptive water resource management planning.
Built on principles of sound science, partnership, flood adaptation and watershed-scale solutions, the Climate Action Framework provides a suite of near-term actions leading up to MCWD’s 2027 Watershed Management Plan, where climate action policy will set MCWD’s course for the next decade.
The award-winning restoration of Arden Park, completed in partnership with the city of Edina and Hennepin County, exemplifies this work. “When it comes to approaching projects with sound science, foresight and a unique vision of shared benefits, MCWD is a trusted partner,” said Edina Mayor James Hovland.
Arden Park now treats more than 80 acres of regional stormwater runoff, and a re-meandered creek improves stream health and increases floodplain water storage. “Arden Park is an example of climate resilience right in the heart of Edina,” said Hennepin County Commissioner Chris Latondresse. “As we anticipate and plan for the future impacts of climate change in Hennepin County, MCWD’s collaborative spirit and innovation are more valuable than ever.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.