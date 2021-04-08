Mille Lacs County has made progress in the vaccination process with about 39% (7,867 people out of the 20,382 population in the County) of the population having at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination, and 26% have been fully vaccinated as of Monday, April 5. This is slightly better than the national percentage of 32% having had a first vaccine. The county did not have a COVID-19 death in the month of March. COVID-19 cases hovered around five new cases per day early in March and increased slightly with around 9 new cases reported daily in late March.
As of Monday, April 5, there have been a total of 47 COVID-19 deaths and 2,572 cases reported.
What demographic has had the vaccination so far?
So far, the demographic of Phase 1A and 1B have been allowed to receive the vaccine in Mille Lacs County. This has included health care personnel, long-term care residents, populations at high risk for severe disease and essential workers.
Who can get the vaccination and how?
The Minnesota Department of Health, as of March 30, has opened up eligibility to all Minnesotans, ages 16 and up. Prioritization will still be given to previous phases, according to Mille Lacs County Community and Veterans Services Director Beth Crook.
“Mille Lacs County Community Health is preparing to host clinics weekly, as allocation and need allows,” said Crook. “Clinics will be held in Milaca and Princeton.”
Crook added that Mille Lacs County consistently receives the Moderna vaccine, which has only been approved for ages 18 and up, but community members may sign up for their vaccine and find updates on our website: www.millelacs.mn.gov/2707/Register-for-the-COVID-19-Vaccine. If you do not have internet access, you can call Mille Lacs County Community and Veterans Services at (320) 983-8208.
Mille Lacs Health System (MLHS) has been and will continue to cover the northern part of the County. MLHS will be hosting weekly clinics to vaccinate as much of the community as possible, and they will continue to be held at the Lions Community Center in Onamia. To sign up for an appointment and review available clinic times and dates, go to the link schedulemycovidvaccine.mlhealth.org or go to the mlhealth.org website, scroll to near the bottom of the page on the right, and click into the vaccine update story.
If you do not have internet or email, you can call the MLHS COVID vaccine hotline (320) 532-2697 to leave a message with your name, date of birth and phone number.
The quickest and most efficient way to get scheduled into one of the MLHS vaccine clinics is to monitor the schedulemycovidvaccine.mlhealth.org website for a space that works for your schedule.
