The following reports were filed by DNR conservation officers in the Mille Lacs and Princeton districts through Feb. 28.
District 10 - Mille Lacs area
• CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) monitored ATV and snowmobile activity in the area. The warm weather brought a decrease in snowmobile activity. Angling activity was also monitored on Mille Lacs Lake. Anglers enjoyed the warm weather fishing in the bays. Griffith was pleased to see that all anglers checked remembered to purchase the new 2021 fishing license. Griffith worked with a neighboring officer investigating unwanted property left on public land. They also investigated burning violations in the area. Enforcement action was taken for burning prohibited material.
• CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked the walleye season closure and the extended pike fishing season. Training items were addressed, and he looked for fish house litter. Warm weather melted snow and created muddy conditions. He gave a laws and ethics presentation to a snowmobile safety class.
District 12 - Princeton area
• CO Nathan Benkofske (Milaca) reports working a detail at Lake of the Woods with COs Seamans and Sura. Poor ice conditions in most of central Minnesota sent many anglers farther north. Enforcement action was taken for extra lines, angling without a license, unattended lines, illegal-sized fish, unlawful possession of fillets, and possession of controlled substances.
• CO Angela Londgren (Cambridge) checked anglers and area lakes for shelter removal compliance. Calls were taken about injured animals, wetland violations, and dogs chasing deer.
