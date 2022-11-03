It has been a season of snapping long streaks for the Milaca girls swim and diving team. Winning their first Milaca Invitational since 2005 earlier this season, the Wolves had a chance to break another stretch for the program into the Granite Ridge Conference Championships on Oct. 29 in Becker’s Pool.

Sports M GSWD win invite.jpg

Milaca won the Granite Ridge Conference meet on Oct. 28. 

Having not won a conference title since 2005, Milaca swam past their Granite Ridge rivals and the over 15-year drought, claiming the GRC Championship. The Wolves took first with 530 points, edging out Foley for the top place.

