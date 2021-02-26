The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department Feb. 12-18. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Monday, Feb. 15

10:46 a.m. Investigated reports of a fraud on Third Street Northwest.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

7:27 p.m. A theft was reported on Eighth Street Northeast.

Thursday, Feb. 18

9:39 a.m. Received reports of a fraud on Third Avenue Southwest.

