A Milaca fourth grader died Sunday, Oct. 3, as the result of an ATV accident near Hillman.
Gage Beumer, age 9, of Hillman, died at the scene of the crash, according to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.
The boy was a passenger on an ATV that rolled over on private property located off 103rd Street, east of 400th Avenue in Lakin Township. The property is southeast of Hillman, according to the sheriff’s office.
According to the sheriff’s office, a 10-year-old boy from Hillman was driving a Polaris side-by-side ATV. Gage was a passenger on the ATV. The side-by-side ATV was traveling near a cornfield on private property when the 10-year-old lost control and the ATV flipped. Both boys were ejected from the ATV, the sheriff’s office reports.
Lifesaving measures were performed on Gage at the scene but were unsuccessful, according to the sheriff’s office.
The 10-year-old driver was taken to St. Cloud Hospital and treated for minor injuries.
Neither of the boys were wearing a seat belt, the sheriff’s office said.
Gage Beumer is the son of Allen and Heather Beumer and the grandson of Cal and Tammy Beumer, of Hillman, and Dave and Carol Wiltgen, of Foley. Gage had three siblings.
