A local organization will continue its fight against underage drinking, though its state funding has run its course.
The Milaca Community Coalition marked its last day of grant-funded programming with a celebration outside the Milaca High School June 30.
Kids could compete in 14 timed challenges, with those with the best times winning cash prizes. Children competed in a race through an inflatable obstacle course, blowing pingpong balls across a table and more.
The coalition’s focus was to reduce underage drinking and drug use among students in grades seven through 12. It was initially funded through the planning and implementation grant, a state-funded program to setup local organizations in communities with higher than average rates of drinking, according to Kent.
“We’ve decreased 30-day alcohol use by 10% from the year that we started to now,” coalition member Amber Kent said.
The coalition hosts several events around town, including outdoor movies and lock-ins, which are expected to continue as the coalition transitions entirely to locally supported programs. The coalition interviewed community members on what programs had the largest impacts to decide which programs it will sustain into the future.
“Our mission has not stopped, just our funding has,” Kent said.
