The Milaca boys golf team has been off since May 18 when the boys wrapped up their regular season in Granite Ridge Conference play at Blackberry Ridge Golf Club in Sartell.

The boys return to Blackberry Ridge on Monday, June 6 for the Boys 6AA Section Tournament. Action begins at 8 a.m.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

