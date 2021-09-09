Michael Joseph Barrett III passed away at his home in Columbus, MN on Sept 4 from complications related to lung cancer. He served in the army from 1955 to 1958 and was an experimental machinist for the Waterous company until 1998. He was a talented, award winning, miniature arms maker who spent his younger years riding horses, loved to dance and was always quick with a joke. He is survived by wife Pamela (Howie), sisters Charlene Carlson (Richard), Sue Ingram (Tom), children Diane Jeppesen (Brian), Dawn Bigelbach (John) and Michael Barrett IV (Michele), 7 grandchildren and 10 beloved great-grand-children. Michael was preceded in death by his parents Michael II and Ethel (Davis) Barrett; wife Jackie (Kyer) and sister Patricia Megarry. He will be missed by his family and friends. A memorial will be held on Oct 24 th at the VFW in Forest Lake, MN from 1 to 4 p.m.
