Members vote 5-2 to grow conference to 10 teams
Waconia, Orono and New Prague High Schools will make the jump from the Wright County Conference to the Metro West Conference beginning in the fall of 2021.
Passed by a 5-2 vote during the June 10 executive committee meeting in St. Louis Park; Bloomington Jefferson, Chanhassen, Chaska, St. Louis Park and Benilde-St. Margaret’s voted in favor. Bloomington Kennedy and Robbinsdale Cooper were no votes.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s Athletics/Activities Director Jerry Pettinger is familiar with all three programs at various levels including New Prague as part of the Missota Conference and Orono as part of the Metro Alliance. They regularly face Waconia in non-conference and section play.
“The Metro West Conference will improve the experience for all our students by adding New Prague, Orono and Waconia,” Pettinger said as they continue to enjoy the relationships developed over the years with the current Metro West Conference members.
He believes the additions are a good fit, “as the levels of play they offer as well as from a competitive standpoint.”
Park votes yes
St. Louis Park Activities Director Andrew Ewald said the three schools approached the Metro West first. “We have a procedure to apply,” he said which includes an application process and a sit-down conversation for a more formal approach to determine if it is a good fit for the member schools and the applying schools.
Representing St. Louis Park High School for the vote, Ewald voted to add three schools despite a couple of concerns around increased travel and being less diverse a student body.
“Each of the seven schools is charged with voting what is best for your school,” Ewald said. “We are going into it with an open mind and be a good conference member. We know the new schools are excited about joining the conference and if we have unintended consequences, that’s on us to deal with them as they come up.”
As for scheduling, Ewald said it means three or six more contests already on the schedule. “It takes away our ability to schedule section opponents or other schools around us,” he said, pointing to on-going contests against neighboring Hopkins in nearly all sports. “Those are good contests for those communities.”
Park has rarely faced the three schools in non-conference play. Although boys’ soccer faced New Prague the last two years as their coach played for coach Chato Alverado. Boys’ basketball faced Waconia at a neutral site game played at St. Michael-Albertville during one of The Breakdown events.
Ewald was the most recent chairperson for the conference while Scott Larson is the executive secretary. He also is the Region 6AA administrator for the MSHSL. Ewald’s first-ever post is up July 1. His duties included running the conference meetings. “It’s a good group of people to work with. They are open and willing to be flexible around other school needs. People listen and pay attention to each other.”
Kennedy, Cooper vote no
Kennedy Activities Director Jon Anderson noted a few factors figured into the no vote but maintains it is a positive step for the conference.
“Overall, it is a positive for the Metro West Conference,” he said, explaining the 10-team conference should make for some robust championship meets for sports like cross country, track and field, swimming and diving, Nordic skiing and wrestling.
At the same time, the differences between the three schools and Kennedy are real.
“The schools that were applying for membership are much different than Kennedy in terms of socioeconomic and racial demographics,” Anderson said, also noting the added distance for away games. “It can take quite some time to get to some of these new schools especially after a varsity night game that can sometimes go to 9:30-10 p.m. and then have to travel 45 minutes to an hour back to school.”
According to Google Maps, the one-way trip from Kennedy to New Prague is 33.3 miles; 28.7 miles to Orono High School and 31.9 miles to Waconia High School. Without traffic, the average time is between 40-45 minutes. Rush hour and/or poor road conditions would boost that time significantly.
Offerings
The 10 teams will compete for conference honors in seven fall sports: girls soccer, boys soccer, girls tennis, girls swimming and diving, girls tennis, cross country; 10 winter sports: girls hockey, boys hockey, girls basketball, boys basketball, gymnastics, Nordic skiing, boys swimming and diving, dance team, Alpine skiing and wrestling; spring sports: baseball, softball, boys lacrosse, girls lacrosse, boys/girls track and field, boys/girls golf and boys tennis.
Moving to a 10-team conference makes sense for Anderson in terms of scheduling flexibility plus a more robust conference championship meet for cross country, Nordic skiing, swimming, wrestling and track and field.
Waconia welcomes move
Waconia already plays a vast majority of the communities in non-conference or postseason play, making the move more natural.
The change for Waconia is about its growth over the years, adding new programs and new levels of programs.
The Wildcats added two lacrosse programs, tennis and no longer is in a cooperative for girls hockey and boys swimming in recent years along with levels such as ninth grade, A and B squads. Some Wright County Conference programs offer only varsity and junior varsity making schedules tough to navigate.
Waconia’s Student Activities Director Jill Johnson said the move is a good fit, given she anticipates the Wildcats to move up a class in most if not all sports next spring, including the largest 32 schools in the state for 6A football. “We are lucky to be accepted by the Metro West Conference,” she said. “We have continued to grow in all our opportunities. We are not just adding new activities, but new levels of activities.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.