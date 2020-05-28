As riots after the death of George Floyd took on a shockingly violent and destructive nature in south Minneapolis last night, law enforcement and emergency officials responded to continued violence and looting during the day May 28.

As a result, Metro Transit bus and light rail service is being suspended from 4 p.m. through at least the remainder of Thursday, May 28, 2020 (Blue Line airport shuttle and afternoon Northstar trips will operate), according to a Metro Transit announcement on its website earlier today.

According to Metro Transit the suspension is being done out of concern for the safety of riders and transit employees. All light rail service was suspended earlier May 28. An update will be posted on Metro Transit's website and on social media channels by 10 p.m.

Floyd died after being pinned to the ground for several minutes by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25. His death led to the termination of the four officers on the scene during that event.

