As riots after the death of George Floyd took on a shockingly violent and destructive nature in south Minneapolis last night, law enforcement and emergency officials responded to continued violence and looting during the day May 28.
As a result, Metro Transit bus and light rail service is being suspended from 4 p.m. through at least the remainder of Thursday, May 28, 2020 (Blue Line airport shuttle and afternoon Northstar trips will operate), according to a Metro Transit announcement on its website earlier today.
According to Metro Transit the suspension is being done out of concern for the safety of riders and transit employees. All light rail service was suspended earlier May 28. An update will be posted on Metro Transit's website and on social media channels by 10 p.m.
Floyd died after being pinned to the ground for several minutes by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25. His death led to the termination of the four officers on the scene during that event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.