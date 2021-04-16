police mt

A man with a suspended license was caught with drugs and a roll of counterfeit $100 bills when he was pulled over in Monticello on March 31.

Now 25-year-old Ryenn L. Roberts is facing felony drug charges and a misdemeanor count of counterfeiting currency.

Roberts was driving on Oakwood Drive  in Monticello when he was pulled over for a traffic offense.

A deputy stated in his incident report that Roberts showed signs  of recent methamphetamine use.

A search of Robert’s vehicle produced a broken glass pipe and a case containing four bags of a substance that later tested positive for meth, according to a criminal complaint filed in Wright County District Court. There was also drug paraphernalia, a rolled bundle of counterfeit $100 bills, a second case containing broken glass pipes, and a backpack containing brass knuckles, a digital scale, and cash. A third case contained tools used to steal vehicles.

Roberts denied knowledge of the meth inside the vehicle. He did admit to possessing some marijuana, which he gave to the arresting deputy. 

Roberts allegedly stated that the scale in the vehicle was used for weighing jewelry, court records state.

The meth found in Roberts’ vehicle weighed 8.43 grams.

Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com

 

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

