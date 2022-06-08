By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to the Argus
On Memorial Day, May 30, members of American Legion Post #249 marched from the school to Viking Memorial Park. There was a go od size attendance for the program conducted from the gazebo.
Legion Post Commander Gary Buxengard welcomed everyone and Post Chaplain Anne Doering gave an invocation. Music included the National Anthem and The Battle Hymn of the Republic by Fordyce Brevig, Post First Vice Commander.
Guest speaker was Al Lochner, who is completing his 39th year as a Social Studies at the Spring Grove Public School.
“I’ve spent most of my adult life teaching American History to high school students in Spring Grove,” Lochner began. “Whenever I start teaching a history course, my students will have a discussion about why learning history is important. While there are many possibly correct answers to that question, I have always felt that we study the past to help understand the present.”
Memorial Day observances are taking place in countless towns and cities throughout the country. An example of the roots of these events can be traced back to the Civil War era of the 1860s, when celebrations to honor the men who died in the war sprang up organically all over the country.
The federal government first recognized the holiday in 1868, when John A. Logan, the Commander in Chief of the Grand Army of the Republic, which was a group of former Union soldiers, issued an order designating May 30th as a memorial day - “for the purpose of strewing flowers and otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village, and hamlet churchyard in the land.”
The first national observance occurred in 1868 when a decoration ceremony was held at Arlington National Cemetery and former Union General and future president James Garfield spoke.
In the early years of the holiday, it was always observed on May 30th, and was usually called “Decoration Day” because many of the ceremonies included laying wreaths, flowers and flags at the gravesites of the soldiers.
After World War I, many started calling the holiday Memorial Day to honor those fallen in conflicts after the Civil War as well. In 1971, Congress officially designated the holiday “Memorial Day” and also changed the date of the holiday to the last Monday of May. “Coincidentally, we are observing it today on May 30th, the original date of the holiday,” Lochner pointed out.
As a teacher in Spring Grove, I’ve had the privilege of taking over two dozen groups of seniors on an annual trip to Washington DC and the surrounding area. A large portion of that trip involves teaching and showing our students the tremendous sacrifices that previous generations have made for all of us, Lochner explained.
“The bravery and willingness to sacrifice their lives has always filled me with respect and awe. Many students over the years have expressed the same sentiments to me after visiting the Gettysburg battlefield.
“Thank you to all the veterans in attendance today for your service to our country. We all owe you a great debt.” Lochner stated. “And finally, a solemn thank you to the veterans and their families, who paid the ultimate sacrifice, and whose names we will hear again shortly today. May you rest in peace.”
Second Vice Commander Christian Myrah read the Roll Call of 523 veterans from the Spring Grove area who have died.
Boy Scouts decorated the crosses. Under the commands of Post Sgt. of Arms, the Legion firing squad gave a salute, and taps was sounded.
Quilts of Honor
Following the program, members of the Piecemakers Quilt Guild of Spring Grove presented Quilts of Honor to four veterans in appreciation of their military service. They were: David Myrah – Army Reserves, Rose Marie Ulven – Air Force, Guy Gregerson – Army, and Terry Lund – Army National Guard.
Oher Legion events
Following the program, the Legion Post met for its monthly meeting and election. The current slate of officers was re-elected. Those in Attendance then enjoyed a traditional steak fry, with meal accompaniments provided by the Legion Post Auxiliary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.