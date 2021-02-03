To the editor:
In response to a letter to the editor from Carl Fruechte last week:
The disconnect here is conflating a difference of opinion with a difference in personal identity. Can you disagree on opinions? Yes. Can you disagree with another’s own personal identity? No. That is inherently their identity and it is not up for discussion or opinion.
And a note on religion and religious views: First of all, religion is separate from public school education (there are great local parochial schools for families who want religion to be taught in school). Additionally, as someone raised in the Caledonia United Methodist Church, I was taught that Jesus not only loved everyone, but also accepted everyone. He especially loved and accepted communities that were historically marginalized from parts of society. This is the kind of Christianity that many locals believe in.
I want to speak directly to the LGBTQIA+ community in Caledonia Area High School and all over Houston County: I’m so sorry that you were disrespected. While there are some voices who say otherwise, I want to add my voice to the choir of community members who whole-heartedly love, enthusiastically accept, and see you for who you are and were born to be. I’m so glad you’re here.
And to the Caledonia Area High School Diversity Club: thank you for making space for important equity conversations of all kinds. You are demonstrating that by standing together, we can build a more accepting, vibrant community. I was in the Diversity Club when I attended Caledonia Area High School (class of ‘06), and it was a growth experience that I am grateful for to this day. I can’t wait to see all that you do for our beloved school and town.
Melissa Wray
Caledonia, Minn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.