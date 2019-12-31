Elementary principal Gina Meinertz has requested a leave of absence for a period of two years citing a desire to spend more time with her young children in a letter emailed to parents on Friday, June 21.
In the letter, Meinertz stated she has taken a position with the Spring Grove school district.
“I am writing you this letter with strong and mixed emotions of excitement and sadness,” she said in the letter. “I have asked the board to approve a leave of absence for me for next year. I have taken a position as the Transformational Leader in Spring Grove, a position that will allow me to spend more time with my two young children and that will help me to hone and build my vision to continue to innovate education. Even though I love the Caledonia Public School District, the people within it, and even my role as an elementary principal and curriculum director, I know I will never regret taking time to concentrate on my family.”
Meinertz served as the district’s elementary principal for the past five years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.