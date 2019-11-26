Monticello City Administrator Jeff O’Neill did nothing but follow a directive from an elected city official when a request for proposals for a city street project was removed from a Monticello City Council agenda earlier this year.
That’s the word from Monticello Mayor Brian Stumpf, who says he gave O’Neill the directive to pursue an outright contract with WSB & Associates, the longtime provider of the city’s engineering services.
O’Neill came under fire on Tuesday, Nov. 19 after a Twin Cities-based newspaper alleged that a whistleblower filed a conflict of interest complaint against O’Neill, the longtime Monticello city administrator.
At issue, according to a story first published on www.startribune.com, is that O’Neill allegedly pushed for a negotiated contract with WSB rather than going out for bids from other engineering firms. The fact that WSB employs O’Neill’s son as a water resources engineer was also raised in the StarTribune story. O’Neill’s son has no contact with the City of Monticello or the city’s street projects through his employment with WSB, according to city officials.
The street improvement project came before the Monticello City Council on August 26, where it was on the city council’s consent agenda.
A fact sheet provided as part of the August 26 city council agenda stated, “Historically, WSB has provided street reconstruction related services for the City since the inception of the road reconstruction program. Per direction received from the City Administrator, WSB was contacted for negotiation of a scope and fee for the project under the premise that the project would go out for bid if determined by the City Engineer that a competitive and satisfactory contract arrangement with the WSB could not be achieved.”
“After working with WSB on a couple of other modifications and based on cost comparisons for engineering services for comparable projects, it was determined by the city engineer (Matt Leonard) that a satisfactory arrangement has been achieved,” the fact sheet stated.
The Monticello City Council on Aug. 26 voted to adopt Resolution 2019-60, which authorized the preparation of a Feasibility Report for the 2020 Street Improvements project and approved of a contract with WSB to provide engineering services at a cost not to exceed $211,833. The council was also presented the options of seeking proposals from other engineering firms or not moving forward with the project whatsoever before voting to work with WSB, according to Aug. 26 the Aug. 26 city council agenda and minutes from the Aug. 26 city council meeting.
It should be noted that not only did the city council vote to negotiate with WSB, city staff also recommended the arrangement.
“As noted above, according to the city engineer, the arrangement negotiated with WSB is acceptable given Monticello experience and comparative pricing for similar projects occurring in other cities,” meeting documents state.
In addition, meeting documents state, “No matter which alternative the city council selects, the city administrator (Jeff O’Neill) would like to recognize the benefit to the city of having an experienced city engineer on staff capable of developing, managing and negotiating contracts for projects executed by consulting engineers.
Stumpf says he also believes Monticello benefits from a longterm relationship with WSB. That’s why he directed O’Neill to pursue a contract with the firm.
The mayor said through the longtime relationship with WSB, the company has knowledge of the city and its project needs like none other.
“They wrote the book” on Monticello street projects,” Stumpf said.
“The RFPs were ready to go out, but I asked why we would seek RFPs if we’ve been doing business with WSB all these years,” Stumpf told the Monticello Times.
“I told Jeff (O’Neill) to talk with Matt (Leonard) and work with WSB,” he said.
“I thought it was within my right as mayor to go to him,” Stumpf said of O’Neill.
Stumpf said the city could seek RFPs if it was unhappy with a project cost proposal from WSB.
The City of Monticello continues to stand by the city council decision to work with WSB and O’Neill’s directive to City Engineer Matt Leonard to work with the engineering firm.
“Staff and elected officials at the City of Monticello hold ourselves to high standards of honesty, integrity, and transparency. The City has policies and processes in place to ensure we live these standards as we serve the community,” according to a statement from the City of Monticello. The decision to negotiate a direct contract with WSB was in compliance with all requirements for securing professional services for the city, according to the statement.
“Staff and officials will continue to strive to embody our values in our actions and eecisions, and we will always fully review and address any questions about city conduct,” the city statement reads.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
